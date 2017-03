Investment firm Energy Capital Partners raised its offer for nuclear waste management company EnergySolutions Inc (ES.N) by 40 cents to $4.15 per share in cash, almost three months after its initial bid.

The new offer is at an 11 percent premium to EnergySolutions's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange.

