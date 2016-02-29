Gerard Mestrallet (C), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of French gas and power group Engie, Isabelle Kocher (L), Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Engie, and Judith Hartmann, Chief Financial Officer, attend the company's 2015 annual results presentation in... REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS - Engie (ENGIE.PA) is in talks to combine some exploration-production activities with British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L) as the French gas and power utility looks to shed billions of euros of assets, weekly newsletter La Lettre de L'Expansion reported.

Engie and Centrica declined to comment on Monday.

Engie said last week it planned 15 billion euros ($16.4 billion) of asset sales to cut its 27.7 billion of debt as it focuses on regulated activities not exposed to commodity prices after writedowns on its oil and gas business cost it nearly $10 billion.

The French group also announced last week it was selling 13 gigawatts of power generation assets, including 10 gigawatts in the United States and two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and India, cutting net debt by 5.5 billion euros.

Moody's rating agency said on Monday this sale was credit positive as "the cash generated from the disposals will strengthen its leverage".

"The asset disposals are part of a larger 15 billion euro portfolio rotation program during 2016-18 that aims to reduce Engie's exposure to commodity prices through disposals, partnerships and site closures," Paul Marty, vice president, senior credit officer at Moody's, wrote in a report.

"This strategy will shift Engie's focus away from merchant power generation, notably coal-fired generation, as well as oil and gas exploration and production activities."

Engie's A1 debt ratings remain on review for downgrade, however, Moody's added.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and James Regan; editing by Susan Thomas)