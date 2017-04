The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen at the CRIGEN, the Engie Group research and operational expertise center, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Saint-Denis, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Thursday it had acquired the remaining 51 percent stake in Maia Eolis, a French company which specializes in the development, construction and maintenance of wind farm.

Engie said in a statement that the purchase will strengthen its position as France's top wind power operator with 1,533 megawatts of installed capacity.

