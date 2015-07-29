Engie, the new name and logo of French utility GDF Suez, is pictured during the group's shareholders general meeting in Paris, France, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Engie's first-half 2015 profit dropped due to lower gas prices and the unavailability of three of its seven Belgian nuclear plants, but the French utility maintained its earnings guidance and said it would invest $ 635.75 million in the life extension of two Belgian reactors.

First-half net profit at Engie - formerly called GDF Suez GSZ.PA - plunged 56 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) as revenue slid two percent to 38.5 billion euros.

The firm's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4.8 percent to 6.1 billion euros due to lower commodity prices, a contraction in its LNG activities and the unavailability of the Doel 3 and Tihange 2 nuclear plants in Belgium, while Doel 1 was also offline.

This was partly compensated by the weaker euro, colder weather in France, the commissioning of new assets and further cost cuts, the company said.

Engie confirmed it had reached an agreement with the Belgian government over the nuclear tax to be paid by its Belgian unit Electrabel and a 10-year lifetime extension of two of its oldest plants, Doel 1 and 2, which will be allowed to operate till 2025.

Engie will pay a flat nuclear tax of 200 million euros in 2015 and 150 million in 2016, less than half the more than 500 million euros per year it had to pay over the past three years.

From 2017, the Belgian state will revise the contribution, based on costs, production volumes and electricity prices.

The agreement also includes the resolution of a dispute between Electrabel and Belgium over unused industrial sites, under which Electrabel will pay 100 million euros in 2015 and 20 million euros in 2016.

"The new agreement establishes a stable legal and economic framework for the future," Engie said in a statement.

Engie said it will invest 700 million euros in Doel. Doel 1 has been closed since February and Doel 2 was scheduled to close in December, when it will be 40 years old. Engie will also invest 600 million euros in the life extension of its Tihange 1 plant, which was approved by the previous Belgian government.

Engie confirmed its 2015 earnings guidance for a net recurring income of 2.85 to 3.15 billion euros. Its shares, which had been down 18 percent in the year to date based on Tuesday's close, closed 2.1 percent higher on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)