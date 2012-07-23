Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
MILAN Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) has signed an exploration loan facility agreement with Russia's Rosneft ROSNG.UL, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The deal, which will enable the development of exploration projects in the Barents sea and Black sea, was signed during Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's visit to Russia on Monday.
Rosneft issued a similar statement on the deal.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.