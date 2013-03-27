The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at San Donato Milanese near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ANKARA Turkey has shelved its planned projects with Italy's ENI over the energy company's involvement in energy exploration in Cyprus, Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told reporters on Wednesday.

ENI, which was licensed by Cyprus for offshore gas exploration in January, had been involved in the Samsun-Ceyhan pipeline project to carry crude oil from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, but that has not made any progress and may be shelved, Yildiz told broadcaster CNN Turk.

(Reporting by Duygu Erdogan; Writing by Daren Butler)