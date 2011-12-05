Entergy Corp (ETR.N) struck a $1.78 billion deal with ITC Holdings Corp ITC.N to exit its power transmission business, which was increasingly getting bogged down by stricter regulatory requirements and expensive infrastructure upgrades.

Shares of ITC shot up more than 7 percent to a five-year high of $81.90 on the news of the deal and the company's plan to pay a $700 million special dividend to its own shareholders prior to the merger.

Shares of Entergy, the second-largest U.S. nuclear power producer behind Exelon (EXC.N), rose 6 percent to an intra-day high of $74.

After several aborted efforts to create its own independent grid group over the past few years, Entergy is currently seeking to integrate its transmission operations into the Midwest Independent System Operator, a regional transmission network that ITC operates in.

This comes at the insistence of regulators following a decade of complaints from independent power producers and Entergy's October 2010 disclosure that the U.S. Department of Justice had launched an investigation of its competitive practices, including its transmission system practices.

Entergy operates power utilities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas, as well as a "merchant" power plant business that sells electricity into the wholesale market.

"We're in a business that we shouldn't be in," Entergy Chief Executive Wayne Leonard told Reuters, referring to the transmission business.

Its transmission business will need investments of some $2 billion over the next four or five years, a drain on Entergy's finances as the company seeks to bolster its generation operations.

For ITC, the nation's largest independent electricity transmission company, the deal will double its size and add to its current base that runs from Michigan and Minnesota south to Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

"It's a business that is best suited in the hands of someone who does only this," Leonard said.

DEAL, REGULATIONS

Entergy's deal with ITC will require the approval of regulators in four states and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The deal will also allow Entergy to migrate its transmission assets to FERC regulation from state regulation.

By moving transmission assets from the state to FERC, Entergy's assets will benefit from a federal law that incentivizes transmission spending.

"It looks like the deal may provide regulatory clarity with respect to state versus FERC, and could simplify rate-setting activity for the company," analyst Paul Patterson of Glenrock Associates LLC said.

The deal is Entergy's second bid in recent years to restructure its business, following a failed effort to spin off some of its nuclear power plants into a stand-alone company.

Under the terms of the deal, expected to close in 2013, Entergy will divest its transmission business to a newly formed company, Mid South TransCo LLC, and distribute it to its shareholders in the form of a tax-free spin-off.

TransCo will then merge with and into a newly created unit of ITC in an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction. Entergy shareholders will get a 50.1 percent stake in ITC in exchange for their shares in TransCo.

Under the deal, Entergy will issue nearly $1.78 billion in new debt, which will be assumed by ITC.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays Capital served as financial advisers to ITC. Goldman Sachs served as Entergy's financial adviser.

