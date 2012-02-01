Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD.N) posted fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, driven by a surge in oil and gas production in shale fields and increasing demand for natural gas liquids from the U.S. petrochemical industry.

The company, which operates oil and gas pipelines, posted a net income of $726 million, or 82 cents per unit, compared with $289 million, or 33 cents per unit, a year ago.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $11.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 55 cents a share, on revenue of $10.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $47.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)