Australian comedian and actor Rebel Wilson arrives at the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne, Australia, June 15, 2017.

Australian comedian and actor Rebel Wilson waves to members of the media as she arrives at the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne, Australia, June 15, 2017. AAP/David Crosling/via REUTERS

Australian comedian and actor Rebel Wilson reacts as she leaves the Victorian Supreme Court in Melbourne, Australia, June 15, 2017. AAP/David Crosling/via REUTERS

MELBOURNE Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has won a defamation suit against a global magazine publisher after the Victorian Supreme Court found a series of articles alleging she was a serial liar had damaged her career, local media reported on Thursday.

The Sydney-born actress, who appeared in Hollywood's Pitch Perfect films, said articles published by Bauer Media claiming she had lied about her age, real name and some childhood experiences cost her significant acting roles and income.

After four weeks of hearing testimony from Wilson herself, local journalists and several Hollywood celebrities, the jury of six at Victoria's Supreme Court found unanimously in her favor.

"I was hoping that the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids. And they’ve done that," Wilson said at a press conference following the court decision broadcast by Sky News.

"I really love my job as an actress and an entertainer and now I look forward to rebuilding my career as the record has been set straight."

Wilson found a breakout role in the 2011 comedy hit "Bridesmaids." But after the articles were published in Woman's Day and other Bauer-owned magazines in 2015, Wilson said she was told by the makers of Kung Fu Panda that she had become "too divisive" for a family film, according to her testimony, the Guardian reported.

She also said she was subsequently fired from the DreamWorks animated film Trolls and she was not offered any other roles, according to the Guardian report.

A spokeswoman for Bauer Media said the publisher would "consider its options" following Thursday's verdict.

