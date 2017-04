British commercial TV broadcaster ITV Plc (ITV.L) is said to be pursuing a takeover of Canada's Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has been in talks with Entertainment One. No final decision has been made, Bloomberg said.

It also said the talks may not result in a deal, citing the sources familiar with the situation.(bloom.bg/1Sgxyb0)

ITV was not immediately available for comment.

A representative for Entertainment One declined to comment on market speculation.

Based in Toronto with its shares listed in London, Entertainment One's high-profile partnerships in recent years include those with DreamWorks Studios and production company Mark Gordon Co

(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)