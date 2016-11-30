UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY CONFIRMS IT IS PROPOSING TO FINALIZE THE 2022-2025 FUEL RULES WITHOUT CHANGE: RELEASE
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds Saudi comment, updates prices)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp does not know definitively if shippers are still behind the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling said on Wednesday.