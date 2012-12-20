China, India account for half world's pollution deaths in 2015: study
SHANGHAI China and India accounted for more than half of the total number of global deaths attributable to air pollution in 2015, a study published on Tuesday said.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will suspend all clinical development activities, days after the cancer drug developer decided to explore a possible sale.
The company, in which activist investor Carl Icahn has a 13.29 percent stake, spent about $4 million last quarter on pipeline research and development and had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $288.7 million as of September 30.
It will also reduce its workforce from 43 employees to about 23-28, Enzon said. Last September, it laid off about half its workforce.
The biotechnology company has two drugs in mid-stage trials and a number of others in early-stage studies.
Enzon, whose revenue mainly comes from royalty payments, will incur about $1.4 million in charges related to the reduction in force and expects to record charges in the first quarter of 2013.
Shares of Enzon, which has a market capitalization of about $200 million, closed at $4.50 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Prateek Kumar and Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
(Reuters Health) - Men may be at increased risk for a fatal heart attack after a major snowstorm hits, a Canadian study suggests.
WASHINGTON Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Monday it was "pausing" the launch of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug after U.S. lawmakers questioned why the company priced it at $89,000 a year when patients had been able to import it for as little as $1,000.