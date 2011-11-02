Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) soared 10 percent on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. oil and gas producer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and good results from its crude oil wells in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Mark Papa, EOG's chief executive officer, told investors on a conference call on Wednesday that he was "ecstatic" over the performance of the company's Eagle Ford wells, some of which are producing at an initial rate of more than 3,000 barrels per day.

On Tuesday, EOG reported a per-share profit, excluding items, of 83 cents per share, above the Wall Street consensus estimate of 78 cents per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nN1E7A01LE]

Shares of EOG climbed $8.54 to $94.42 in early New York Stock Exchange trading.

(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)