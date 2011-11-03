FRANKFURT E.ON, Germany's largest utility by sales, will file a complaint with Germany's highest court claiming compensation for the country's nuclear exit, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported.

The company plans to file the complaint with the German constitutional court before the end of the year, the daily said, citing unidentified people in the industry.

E.ON declined to comment.

E.ON had said in the past it would seek compensation for profits it forewent through a government order to close down some nuclear power plants immediately after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown and through the decision to close all nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

