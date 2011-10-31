FRANKFURT The chief executive of German group E.ON (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, told a newspaper that a minority stake in Portuguese national power provider EDP (EDP.LS) could make sense.

"I cannot comment on EDP. Other people consider such an investment as plausible. I do not want to contradict that," Johannes Teyssen told daily Financial Times Deutschland in an interview.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week E.ON made an offer to Portugal for its 21 percent stake in EDP.

Teyssen also told FDT that E.ON, which has unveiled plans to shed 11,000 jobs, needs to look beyond cost cuts to ensure it can make investments.

"The sole point (of cutting costs) is to gain leeway to be prepared for the future. Part of this for instance is that we want to build one and half thousand new cogeneration units in Germany," Teyssen said in the interview.

Portugal is selling its stakes in EDP as well as power grid operator REN (RENE.LS) -- held to have some control over vital infrastructure and services -- as part of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, which states the country has to divest the shareholdings by year-end.

It has said that six parties were interested in the stake of around 21 percent in EDP.

E.ON is seeking to expand into regions that offer higher growth than its home market Germany and Teyssen had said earlier in October that Portugal was an "interesting" market, without being more specific.

In addition to Portugal, EDP operates in Brazil, a market E.ON wants to enter.

