DUESSELDORF, Germany E.ON AG (EONGn.DE) is considering selling its natural gas transport network, a company source told Reuters, as Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power forces the group to shed assets and jobs.

The group may decide to sell Open Grid Europe, a subsidiary of E.ON's Ruhrgas unit, which operates a 12,000 kilometer (km) network and employs about 1,800 people.

"They've been put on display in the shop window," the source said about the Open Grid Europe operations, adding the process was at a very early stage and there were currently no negotiations.

E.ON -- which acquired Ruhrgas for 10 billion euros ($14.2 billion) in 2003 from a group including RWE (RWEG.DE), Vodafone (VOD.L), ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), TUI (TUIGn.DE) and RAG -- declined to comment.

The company is under pressure due to Germany's decision to abandon nuclear power, and last week announced an overhaul of its business, including up to 11,000 job cuts.

"Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be an obvious candidate (to buy Open Grid Europe), as the company has been keen to expand its presence in European midstream assets," UniCredit analysts wrote in a note, putting the unit's enterprise value at about 1.5 billion euros.

Last year, peer RWE sold its 4,100-km German gas grid Thyssengas to Australian investment bank Macquarie (MQA.AX) for about 500 million euros.

German business daily Financial Times Deutschland earlier cited sources close to the company as saying E.ON was looking for a buyer for Ruhrgas's transport network and will reduce its loss-making gas trading activities.

By 5:37 a.m. EDT, shares in E.ON were up 2.4 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index .SX6P, which was 0.5 percent higher.

