FRANKFURT E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany's No.1 utility, said sales in the first quarter rose 28 percent to 35.7 billion euros ($46.4 billion), pointing to a strong performance at its energy trading and renewable energy units.

The sales figure exceeded the 30.14 billion Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, as the company on Wednesday released final results a week after it said its wholesale gas operations boosted core earnings in the first three months of 2012.

Last week, E.ON said first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached about 3.8 billion euros, while underlying net profit came in at about 1.7 billion.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)