FRANKFURT Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, reported nine-months earnings that met expectations as better than expected profits from energy trading and sales of gas made up for weaker earnings at its fossil fuel power plants.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped to 6.55 billion euros ($9 billion) from 10.8 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, in line with the 6.5 billion-euro average of 15 estimates in a Reuters poll.

The company reiterated it expects an adjusted EBITDA of as much as 9.8 billion euros this year.

The German government is phasing out nuclear power in Europe's largest economy, depriving the country's utilities of their most profitable large scale power plants, while levying a tax on the reactors' fuel for their remaining lifespan.

Companies also bet wrongly on natural gas prices, as they committed themselves to long-term contracts with Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) that are tied to the oil price.

With the oil price approaching $100 a barrel and gas prices rising much more slowly due to a glut, earnings from those contracts are dropping as customers turn to cheaper sources for gas.

E.ON -- just as smaller German competitor RWE (RWEG.DE), which is reporting on Thursday -- therefore had to lower its profit expectations for the year in August, cut its dividend and seeks to retain profitability by cutting as much as 14 percent of its jobs.

It still aims to cut annual controllable costs to 9.5 billion euros from 11 billion euros, it said on Wednesday.

Plans to escape tricky European market conditions and to tap into faster growing emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey or India are still at an early stage. E.ON just made a bid for a stake of around 20 percent in Portuguese power provider EDP (EDP.LS), which has operations in Brazil.

E.ON shares have dropped 27 percent in 12 months, more than the 17 percent decline of European peers .SX6P, giving the company's stock a value of 33.3 billion euros, according to Reuters data.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)