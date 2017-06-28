Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
PODGORICA Italy's biggest regional utility A2A will divest of its stake in Montenegro's Elektorprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) utility after July 1, the Balkan country's economy minister said on Wednesday.
A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, spent around 436 million euros on buying a 43.7 percent holding in EPCG, which it has since cut to 41.7 percent. In May it hired investment bank Rothschild to advise on a stake sale.
"We are currently in negotiations with A2A," Economy Minister Dragica Sekulic told reporters on Wednesday.
"I believe we will very soon be able to inform the public about the outcome of those negotiations," she said.
No one could be reached at A2A for comment on Wednesday.
Montenegro's government, which owns the rest of EPCG, has in the past complained about the low level of investment by A2A.
Although it has a minority stake, A2A jointly manages EPCG and has previously said it wanted investment return guarantees, management autonomy and a clear regulatory framework.
(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; additional reporting by stephen Jewkes in Milan; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Susan Thomas)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc may be on the verge of becoming Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder, after the bank raised its dividend in the wake of a positive assessment of its ability to handle market stresses.
SYDNEY Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore.