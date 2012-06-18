Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
EQT Midstream Partners, the midstream arm of natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N), said it expects to price its initial public offering at between $19 and $21 per common unit.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company last week said it will offer 12.5 million common units in the up to $250 million IPO, for which it had filed in February.
EQT Midstream said it will own, operate, acquire and develop midstream properties in the gas-rich Appalachian Basin.
Citigroup, Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-running managers to the offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.