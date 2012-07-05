Data center operator Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) is giving serious thought to converting into a real estate investment trust (REIT) to save tax and is "watching very closely" the conversion of other technology companies, Chief Executive Stephen Smith said.

"We do know this (REIT conversion) is certainly one of the options for the global tax strategy ... and the benefits could be significant," Smith told Reuters.

Companies with large real estate assets eye a REIT structure as it helps reduce tax burden on their rental income. Shareholders also stand to gain as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their profit as dividends.

Document storage company Iron Mountain Inc (IRM.N), which runs more than 900 facilities in 35 countries, said last month it was looking to convert into a REIT, a year after hedge fund Elliott Management nudged the company for the conversion.

Equinix operates 99 data centers, where equipment, space and bandwidth are available for rent to companies such as Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), Google Inc (GOOG.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Often considered the backbone of the Internet, these hubs provide connections for data to move across the world. According to industry publications, Equinix's 500,000 square-foot Ashburn, Virginia facility is one of the world's busiest co-location data centers, connecting about 200 networks.

The company floated the idea of converting into a REIT in February and since then shareholders have bid its stock up 39 percent, indicating they are hoping for a conversion.

The stock touched a life-high of $179.20 on Tuesday, more than double its August low of $80.85.

"We're now in the middle of the analysis on whether this makes sense for the company," said Smith, who once served as the aide-de-camp to the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Armed Forces in the Pacific.

Smith, who joined Equinix in 2007 from Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N), declined to give any details about what steps the company had taken for the conversion.

Changing a company's capital structure to turn it into a REIT is complex. Equinix would need to get approvals from its shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission, apart from a final nod from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

"We are increasingly convinced that a transition is possible based on our discussions with an independent tax and accounting expert," Cowen and Co analyst Colby Synesael said.

Equinix, which competes with Rackspace Hosting Inc RAX.N and AT&T (T.N), will also need a Private Letter Ruling (PLR) with the IRS to seek guidance over tax liability during such complex transactions.

"They'll probably submit for a PLR with the IRS this year," Synesael said.

The company could take heart from the successful conversion of American Tower Corp (AMT.N) to a REIT last year. The cellphone tower operator's shares rocketed to a life-high after the conversion.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR.N), which operates data communications hubs, electronic storage and processing centers, went public as a REIT in 2004 and its stock has risen about six-fold since then.

BETTING ON ASIA

Equinix gets most of its revenue from the Americas, but is now exploring new markets to diversify its business.

The company recently announced the acquisition of China-based Asiatone for $230.5 million, giving it access to data centers in Shanghai and Beijing.

Asia is now the fastest growing segment for Equinix, Smith said.

"About 18 to 19 percent revenue growth is what the plan (for the company) is for this year. Asia is growing another 8 to 10 percentage points faster than that," Smith said.

Asia contributed 14 percent to total revenue of $1.6 billion in 2011.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)