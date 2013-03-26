Musician Eric Burdon performs during the 2010 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Eric Burdon, the singer of the 1960s blues-rock band The Animals, is writing a memoir detailing his five decades in the music industry, publisher Alfred Music said on Tuesday.

The book, entitled "Breathless," will be released late this year, the publisher said.

Burdon, 71, best known for merging U.S. blues music with 1960s British rock and roll, said the book will be a way for him to recall and recount the many details of his musical life.

"I'm writing this book to help myself remember the past, acknowledge the present and help the new generation to discover their own truth," Burdon said in a statement.

Burdon and The Animals rose to prominence and scored a No. 1 hit with his menacing and intense singing on "The House of the Rising Sun" in 1964, turning it into a definitive rendition of the American folk song.

The Animals, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, broke up in 1968 after five years together and reformed at times in the 1970s and 1980s. Burdon helped found the U.S. funk band War in 1969.

His latest solo album "'Til Your River Runs Dry" was released in January and was his first album of new material since 2006.

