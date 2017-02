Ericsson's Silicon Valley campus is seen in Santa Clara, California, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Ericsson, the world's leading mobile telecoms equipment maker, bought Canadian telecommunications software provider ConceptWave Software Inc.

Toronto-based ConceptWave will become a fully owned unit of Ericsson and its 170 employees will be a part of Ericsson.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of Ericsson closed at $9.21 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

