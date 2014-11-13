A general view of an office of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is seen in Lund, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stig-Ake Jonsson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM Telecom equipment and services group Ericsson (ERICb.ST) tempered its outlook for growth in its main market segments on Thursday and said it plans billions of Swedish crowns in cost savings that will include staff cuts.

The world's biggest mobile network gear maker said it saw growth of 3-5 percent for its total market in 2013-2017, its first numerical stab at such a forecast, but also scaled back its expectations for growth in its main market segments.

The Swedish company said it expected compound annual growth of 2-4 percent in the network equipment market in the period while telecom services market were seen expanding 4-6 percent and support solutions 7-9 percent.

The forecast ranges for the various market segments were 1-2 percentage points lower than its previous view, released a year ago for the 2012-2016 period.

Networks make up the bulk of Ericsson's business and over half of group sales, while a rapid expansion in services has over time increased its share of sales to over 40 percent.

Ericsson also said it would planned to cut spending by 9 billion crowns ($1.21 billion) with full effect in 2017, with the measures expected to result in restructuring costs of 3-4 billion crowns.

The measures would include cutting staff and streamlining its product portfolio, while seeking out improvements to its supply chain, the company said in a statement.

"The key components of our profit improvement plan are to strengthen core business, build strength in targeted areas while at the same time continue to improve our cash flow," Ericsson Chief Financial Officer Jan Frykhammar said, adding operating expenditure would peak in 2014.

