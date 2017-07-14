FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Ericsson says Cevian's Gardell to join nomination committee
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 14, 2017 / 7:27 AM / a day ago

Ericsson says Cevian's Gardell to join nomination committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of an office of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson is seen in Lund, Sweden, September 18, 2014.Stig-Ake Jonsson/TT News Agency/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Friday that activist investor Cevian would be represented by Christer Gardell in the telecom equipment maker's nomination committee.

Cevian has increased its stake in recent months to become the largest owner by capital in Ericsson, though long-time shareholders Investor AB (INVEb.ST) and Industrivarden (INDUa.ST) still control far more votes.

Ericsson said Johan Forssell of Investor would be the new chairman of the committee, which nominates candidates for board positions at the group.

Chairman Leif Johansson plans to quit before the company's annual meeting in 2018 as the struggling mobile equipment firm tries to restore profitability.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.