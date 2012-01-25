STOCKHOLM Shares in mobile telecoms network gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) sank in opening trade on Wednesday after it reported fourth quarter earnings well below forecast and provided a gloomy outlook on 2012.

The share was down 13.2 percent at 59.45 crowns by 3:02 a.m. ET.

Earnings before interest and tax, excluding loss-making joint ventures but including restructuring charges, were 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($605 million), missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which ranged from 5.8 billion to 9.4 billion.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)