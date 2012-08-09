BUDAPEST The Hungarian arm of Austrian lender Erste Bank (ERST.VI) has signed a deal with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to buy BNP's wealth management business in Hungary, Erste's Hungarian Chief Executive said on Thursday.

The transaction, which Erste hopes to close by the end of the year, covers the management of assets worth close to 60 billion forints ($268 million), the bank said.

The number of Erste's Hungarian private banking clients is expected to rise to 2,200 from 1,800 now.

"This is a strong message to the market that Erste is committed to Hungary," Erste Hungary Chief Executive Radovan Jelasic told a news conference.

He said that after the deal is closed, Erste's market share in the private banking segment would rise to 12 percent from 9 percent now. Jelasic declined to reveal the price the bank will pay for BNP's wealth management unit.

The transaction is pending approval by the Hungarian competition office GVH and financial market supervisors.

($1 = 224.266 Hungarian Forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Mark Potter)