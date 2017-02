PARIS The chairman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said there were no current plans to expand a ban on short-selling financial stocks to other countries, but that such a move could not be ruled out.

In an interview with Reuters TV, ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor added that the curbs would be in place for "a while" but that they would not be permanent.

"There are no concrete plans at this stage for other countries, but we cannot rule out that that might change in the coming days and weeks and months," said Maijoor.

He also called on European policy makers to adopt a plan for European-wide rules on short selling "as quickly as possible."

(Reporting by Claire Watson, Nicolas Vinocur and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)