HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK) sought to clarify the number of its outlets in China, saying a report claiming it had exaggerated the figure was based on outdated information.

Earlier on Wednesday, Esprit's shares fell more than 13 percent after Next magazine said its reporters were unable to contact some stores using phone numbers supplied by the company.

Shares of the embattled fashion retailer, which depends on austerity-hit Europe for 79 percent of its sales, are already under pressure in a market increasingly skeptical of its turnaround plans.

Esprit's Chief Financial Officer Chew Fook Aun told Reuters after the market closed that the Chinese language magazine had used information from the company's website that was out of date.

Chew said outlets in China opened and closed quite often and their locations were not updated on the website frequently enough to reflect the changes.

"Basically what we've just announced in our results a couple of weeks ago about the 1,012 stores in China is correct because that is part of our audited account," Chew said in a phone interview.

Hong Kong magazine Next, owned by tycoon Jimmy Lai, reported

that the fashion group exaggerated the number of its outlets on the mainland, but did not give an overall figure of how many stores it thought Esprit actually had.

Esprit shares have plunged as much as 45 percent since September 15 after its annual profit was nearly wiped out to HK$79 million ($10 million) from HK$4.2 billion, hit by restructuring charges, and the company said its brand had "lost its soul."

"The (Next) report hit investor confidence in the management," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment.

"Since contributions from China still account for a small portion of total revenue, the drop this morning should more or less reflect the impact," Chan said. "But the company will need a longer time to regain investor confidence."

Shares of Hong Kong's largest listed apparel and accessories retailer, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HMb.ST), U.S. group GAP Inc (GPS.N) and Spain's Inditex SA (ITX.MC), have fallen 73 percent so far this year.

The stock dropped to as low as HK$9.51 in morning trade on Wednesday, before trimming some losses to trade at HK$10.16 later, still down 7.5 percent. That compared with a 0.56 percent gain in the broader market .HSI.

The stock fall has sparked market speculation that it would be a good takeover target. Chew declined to comment.

"There has been no such discussion," he added, when asked if the firm was in talks to introduce any financial and strategic partners.

'IMPACT SHORT-LIVED'

Next's report said Esprit claimed to have 498 outlets and 404 retail spaces in department stores in mainland China, giving a total of 902.

Out of the 37 directly operated stores and 35 sales counters in department stores in Shanghai, seven did not exist and reporters were unable to contact 13 with the telephone numbers provided, the magazine said.

Outlets in Southern China also could not be contacted, while some outlets in other provinces were registered to mobile numbers, it said.

Of the 165 directly operated stores and 148 sales counters in department stores in 12 major Chinese cities investigated by Next reporters, around 29 did not exist and 63 were unable to contact with the telephone numbers provided, the report said.

"The impact (of the report) is short-lived. Esprit will not step back from its aggressive expansion plan," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.

"Though the confidence in the company is shaken, the actual impact to the bottom line is seen limited."

Next, known for its aggressive reporting style, was not immediately available to comment.

In July last year, Chinese herbal shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) (1338.HK) had to reaffirm that its products met safety standards as its shares tumbled after a Next report alleged that tests showed some of BaWang's shampoo products contained a toxic chemical.

(Additional reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis, Vinu Pilakkott and Erica Billingham)