HONG KONG Shares of Europe-focused fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd (0330.HK), which plunged 19 percent last Friday, dropped a further 15 percent on Monday to the lowest level in nine years as investors dumped the stock on its weak earnings outlook.

The stock fell to HK$10.38, the lowest since October 2002.

"Long funds continue to liquidate their positions as they find no solid support in its business outlook," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance. "It is a kind of free fall until investors are willing to come in and buy."

Last week, Esprit reported a near 100 percent slump in full-year net profit. Brokers cut their earnings forecasts for the company and said they were skeptical about the company's business outlook and marketing plans.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)