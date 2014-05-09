Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Essar Energy Plc's ESSR.L majority stakeholder won shareholder approval to buy the company after other investors with a stake of 8.29 percent tendered their shares in favor of the offer.
Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL), which owns about 78 percent of the India-focused resources company, in March offered 70 pence for each share it does not already own.
The valid acceptances from other shareholders effectively paves the way for EGFL, in which brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia are beneficiaries, to delist Essar Energy despite opposition from minority shareholders.
EGFL said on Friday it was extending its offer to May 23 from May 9 to those shareholders and bondholders who had not yet tendered in their securities.
Essar Energy said its independent committee set up to examine the offer would make an announcement in due course.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated to be worth $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.