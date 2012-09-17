Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
DUBAI Essdar Capital Ltd, an advisory and investment firm backed by Abu Dhabi royals, said its management bought out its existing shareholders, in a rare management led buy-out of a specialist financial institution in the Middle East.
Essdar's previous shareholders included members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors. No financial details of the transaction was provided.
"This is one of the first management buy-outs in the Middle-East of a specialist financial institution and may change the trend of how financial institutions are owned and operated in the region," Mohamad Sotoudeh, Essdar's chief executive said in the statement.
Essdar, based in Dubai, sold its bond investments in the troubled Blue City project to an Oman government-controlled fund in 2011, capping the completion of a rare distressed-debt deal in the Gulf.
The firm has worked with the UAE finance ministry and central bank on debt restructuring advisory transactions. Elsewhere, it has helped raise debt and equity capital for companies.
Its management team have completed more than $50 billion worth of debt restructurings in the Middle East over the last five years, the statement said.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.