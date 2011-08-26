PARIS Essilor International (ESSI.PA), the world's biggest maker of corrective eye lenses, posted a better-than-expected 31 percent rise in first-half net profit on Friday and kept its financial targets for 2011.

Net profit in the six months ended June 30 rose to 258.2 million euros ($363.7 million) from 197.5 million a year earlier due to stronger business in emerging markets and mid-range products.

Essilor said it still expects sales to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, excluding the effects from currency fluctuations against the euro and strategic acquisitions.

