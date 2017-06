SAO PAULO Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA) and Estácio Participações (ESTC3.SA), Brazil's two largest for-profit education firms, said antitrust agency Cade extended by 30 days the analysis period for the companies' proposed merger.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the companies said the date for a final ruling was moved to July 27. Cade is not obliged to use all of the additional time and a ruling could come sooner, Kroton said.

