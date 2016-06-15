SAO PAULO Shares of Brazilian for-profit college operators Kroton Educacional SA and Estácio Participações SA have already priced in cost savings from a merger that appears likely to proceed because the companies have key shareholders in common, JPMorgan Securities said on Wednesday.

Since June 1, when Kroton (KROT3.SA) announced its unsolicited takeover offer for Estácio (ESTC3.SA), their shares have gained 17 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

The gains added 4.3 billion reais ($1.25 billion) in combined market value, well above JPMorgan's estimate of 3.7 billion reais in expected synergies, analysts led by Marcelo Santos wrote.

The two firms have a significant group of large shareholders in common, holding more than two-fifths of Estácio and one-quarter of Kroton, that stand to benefit from cost and other savings from a tie-up, Santos said. This means the need for an improved offer has diminished, he said.

Thus, Kroton could end up offering 1.20 common shares per each share of Estácio, higher than the original offer of 0.977 common share, the report said.

"We do not expect a fierce fight for a higher ratio, as it would make limited difference to large common shareholders," analysts wrote. Among the biggest shareholders in both companies are the U.S. funds OppenheimerFunds Inc, Coronation Fund Managers and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N).

A Kroton-Estacio tie-up is expected to stimulate more merger activity among for-profit Brazilian education companies as they face higher unemployment rates and restrictions on government-funded student loan program FIES, which fueled most of these companies' growth in recent years.

The Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade is expected to order the combined company to divest if the deal closes.

The JPMorgan analysts expect the biggest antitrust issue to be in the distance learning segment, where the new company would have a 48 percent market share. The most probable outcome would be the sale of Estácios's distance learning business, the analysts said.

