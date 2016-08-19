Lipstick is displayed in the M.A.C flagship store in Paris, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the full year, hurt by fewer customer visits to department stores and uncertainties in some markets.

The company's shares were down 2.6 percent at $92.59 in afternoon trade on Friday.

Estee Lauder said uncertainties surrounding Britain's vote to leave the European Union, attacks in France and sluggish spending in the Middle East will weigh on its full-year profit.

The New York City-based company said it expects fiscal 2017 adjusted profit to be between $3.38 and $3.44 per share, missing the average analyst estimate of $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe risk of other economic and political disruptions will remain high as we start our new fiscal year," CFO Tracey Travis said on an earnings call.

Rival L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) earlier reported second-quarter sales growth marginally below forecast as it said Western Europe was being held back due to a "very difficult market in France".

Estee Lauder said it expects "especially strong external headwinds" in the current quarter. Sales are expected to be in the range of $2.86 billion-$2.89 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.94 billion.

The company also reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales, hurt by lower tourist spending due to the strong dollar and a dip in customer visits at stores such as Macy's Inc (M.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N), where it sells high-end beauty products.

Macy's and Target also cited lower traffic for the drop in sales in their latest quarter.

Sales in the Americas, its biggest market, rose 1.4 pct to $1.1 billion on a reported basis, its slowest growth in four quarters. Total sales rose to $2.65 billion from $2.52 billion.

Lower retail traffic in the United States mainly affected the company's "heritage" brands Estee Lauder and Clinique, and a few M.A.C freestanding stores, the company said. Weak sales in some Asia-Pacific countries, mainly Hong Kong, also dented total sales.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $93.5 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 40 cents per share and revenue of $2.66 billion.

The company also said it expects to incur charges of about $80 million-$100 million in fiscal 2017, related to restructuring initiatives, including exiting businesses in certain markets and reducing its workforce globally.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen 13.5 percent in the past year.

