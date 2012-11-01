Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Estée Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) on Thursday lowered the top end of its full-year sales forecast, pointing to uncertainty in some key markets.
The company, known for brands as La Mer and MAC, now expects sales this year will rise 6 percent to 7 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with an earlier forecast of a range of 6 percent to 8 percent.
Still, Estee Lauder reported a higher than expected quarterly profit, helped by large gains in U.S. and China that helped make up for weakness in Europe.
The company reported net profit of $299.5 million, or 76 cents a share, in the first quarter, ended September 30, compared with $278.6 million, or 70 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding some restructuring charges, Estee Lauder had a profit of 79 cents, beating analysts' estimates of 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.9 percent to $2.55 billion. The company also raised its annual dividend to 72 cents per share from 52.5 cents.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.