WASHINGTON Trade associations for automakers, refiners and other industries may not challenge new rules from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approving the introduction of an ethanol blend known as E15, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The 2-1 ruling from the court in Washington, D.C., dismissed challenges brought by the trade associations because the court said they do not have standing.

The trade associations, including the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, failed to show that they have been harmed by the EPA in a way that the court could address, wrote Chief Judge David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Engine manufacturers, for example, "provided almost no support for their assertion that E15 'may' damage the engines they have sold, subjecting them to liability," Sentelle wrote.

The EPA announced in January it was increasing the maximum ethanol blend rate in gasoline to 15 percent from 10 percent in vehicles built in 2001 or later, as part of an effort to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign crude oil.

