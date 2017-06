James Hogan, CEO of Etihad Airways, speaks during the India Economic Summit 2014 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

ABU DHABI The longtime chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Group, which owns one of the Middle East's top airlines, will leave this year as the group reviews its strategy in a challenging market, Etihad said on Tuesday.

James Hogan will step down as president and CEO of the group in the second half of 2017. Chief financial officer James Rigney will also leave later this year, Etihad said.

Chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel al-Mazrouei said the airline, which has seven equity partnerships with other carriers around the world including Air Berlin and Alitalia, would "progress and adjust" those links.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)