Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
ABU DHABI Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Thursday it is not in talks with Malaysian Airlines for an equity investment, dismissing media reports.
"Etihad Airways would like to confirm that it is not in talks with Malaysia Airlines about the possibility of an equity investment in the carrier," it said in a statement.
Shares of Malaysian Airline System Bhd rose the most in more than a year on Wednesday following a media report that the loss-making national carrier will form a partnership with Etihad Airways as part of a rescue plan.
The troubled Malaysian carrier has told oneworld alliance members that it might form a partnership with Etihad Airways, according to the CAPA Centre for Aviation, Australia’s The Age newspaper reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.
LONDON A boom in European deal-making activity -- a sign better growth prospects are boosting confidence in European corporate boardrooms -- is helping support stock market valuations which, on some measures, appear stretched.