Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
DUBAI Etisalat ETEL.AD has completed its purchase of a 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom from Paris-listed Vivendi (VIV.PA) for 4.14 billion euros ($5.67 billion), the United Arab Emirates operator said in a statement on Wednesday.
Etisalat has bought into Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS) through a separate legal entity, Etisalat International North Africa (EINA). Etisalat owns 91.3 percent of EINA, with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development holding the remainder.
The latter is an Abu Dhabi government-owned institution that provides concessionary loans and grants for projects in other countries, according to its website.
Earlier this month, Etisalat said it expected to close the deal on May 14.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.