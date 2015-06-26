LONDON European Union banking regulators have proposed cutting capital charges for high quality securitized debt by a quarter in a bid to kick-start the market and help fund economic growth.

The market was tarnished in 2007, when some securitized debt based on U.S. home loans turned sour, helping to sow the seeds of a global financial crisis.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published recommendations on Friday on how to create a simple, transparent and standardized securitized debt market segment that would benefit from lower capital charges.

"Approximately we are reducing the capital charge by 25 percent on average," Lars Overby, a senior EBA official, told reporters.

Reviving the pooled-debt or asset-backed securities markets is a core aim of the European Union's plan for a Capital Markets Union to boost the amount of funds for growth generated by markets.

EBA said a lighter treatment for top quality securitized debt is justified because defaults in the market in Europe during the financial crisis were relatively low.

"The prudential framework, as is always the case, should reflect the risks embedded in the products," EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said.

Banks have complained that higher capital charges introduced at the global level since the financial crisis were too punitive to help the market revive in Europe.

The EBA said 80 to 85 percent of issuance could potentially be included in the new segment of pooled debt.

EU financial services chief Jonathan Hill will propose a draft law in coming months to create STC pooled debt segment that would benefit from lower capital charges. The EBA recommendations will feed into that draft law.

Global regulators at the Basel Committee have yet to decide if they will follow suit, with some opposition in other parts of the world.

The banking watchdog said that to qualify, the underlying loans being pooled, such as home loans, must also meet certain credit quality levels.

The EBA has also introduced a new requirement that all bank staff who originate pooled debt must have "sufficient expertise".

"We all know it's not a simple market so there has to be an element of expertise," Overby said.

Banks from outside the EU who originate securitized debt would also qualify for lower capital charges if they comply with prudential rules that are "equivalent" to those in the 28-country bloc.

EBA said it has excluded so-called "synthetic" pooled debt from the new market segment. Synthetic debt has no change of ownership of the individual loans.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by William Hardy)