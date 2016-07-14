Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
BRUSSELS European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1200 CET (1000 GMT) on antitrust cases, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.
The Wall Street Journal said that the EU's antitrust regulator was due to file additional formal charges against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google related to contractual terms of its advertising service and conduct over its shopping service.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.