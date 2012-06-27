BRUSSELS/MADRID Spain on Wednesday won time to negotiate the terms of European aid for its banks and gained approval for a state liquidity guarantee of 19 billion euros for Bankia, the country's biggest problem lender.

Spain has been seeking a temporary mechanism to fund four nationalized banks that urgently need money, since it could take three to four months for a European aid package of up to 100 billion euros to reach the country's financial system.

The EC said it gave Spain temporary approval to provide the guarantee for Bankia, which has asked for funds as soon as July, as well as to convert existing state-owned preference shares in Bankia into equity.

The approval is contingent on Spain presenting a restructuring plan for Bankia, which the state will soon fully control, within six months.

"There is no doubt that the beneficiary will need to undergo deep restructuring," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who regulates state aid, said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear where the guarantee funds would come from since Spain's bank rescue fund, the FROB, is down to some 5 billion euros and the government does not want to go to markets to raise funds with its borrowing costs near euro lifetime highs.

An economy ministry spokesman told Reuters to ask the EC where the money would come from. A press officer at the Commission said to ask Spain.

As Spain's soaring borrowing costs sent it into a danger zone in recent weeks, Europe came to the rescue with the pledge of up to 100 billion euros for banks that crumbled because of heavy exposure to a property bubble that burst in 2007-2008.

Spain has formally requested the aid but has not said exactly how much of the package it will use. An independent audit said the banking system could need 62 billion euros to weather a severe economic downturn, but a more detailed bank-by-bank audit is not due for several months.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday he is still pushing for the aid to go directly to banks - to avoid any impact on public accounts - although Germany and Brussels have repeatedly said it must be channeled through the state.

Spain's formal request letter for the aid specifies that it would be given to the FROB, a state agency.

The conditions of the Spanish bank rescue will be on the agenda at this week's European leaders' summit in Brussels.

Details of the terms of the aid will be laid out in a memorandum of understanding by July 9.

On Monday, Spain's Secretary of State for Economy Fernando Jimenez Latorre said a temporary liquidity mechanism would be used for those banks that urgently needed funds, since it would take three or four months for the European aid to reach banks.

A high-level government source told Reuters Spain was exploring other mechanisms to fund banks quickly while negotiations continue regarding the terms for using money from the European bailout funds, the EFSF and ESM.

Four nationalized banks - Bankia, CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - could need cash injections of around 40 billion euros as soon as July, according to financial and government sources.

Bankia was taken over by the state in May, in Spain's biggest ever banking rescue, and asked the government for 19 billion euros in aid.

Spain's central bank must still sign off on Bankia's request, after the detailed audits are completed and confirm the 19 billion euros figure, but the Commission's approval of the liquidity guarantee implicitly recognizes the amount the bank says it needs.

The Commission still has to approve this capital injection into Bankia by the government.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano in Santander and Fiona Ortiz in Madrid; Editing by Rex Merrifield and David Cowell)