Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
MILAN Italian banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) and Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) are likely to need additional capital to plug shortfalls found by the European Central Bank (ECB) in region-wide bank stress tests, according to a media report.
The lenders face capital gaps under the most severe of the ECB's stress-test scenarios and are unlikely to have raised enough cash this year to fill the hole, Bloomberg reported, citing a source who asked not to be identified.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige declined to comment. The Bank of Italy also had no comment.
The ECB is carrying out the checks of how the biggest euro zone banks have valued their assets, and whether they have enough capital to weather another economic crash, before taking over as their supervisor. The results of the stress tests on 130 banks are due to be unveiled on Sunday.
Shares in Carige were down nearly 3 percent by 0709 GMT while Monte dei Paschi had fallen about 2 percent. Italy's banking stock index .FTIT8300 was down 0.8 percent.
On Wednesday Spanish news agency Efe reported that three banks in Greece, three Italian lenders and two Austrian ones are among those that preliminary data showed had failed the tests. [ID:nL6N0SH1TY]
Efe gave no details of how much capital the banks would have to raise and said this could yet change as numbers could be revised at the last minute.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.