Wall St. opens lower as investors eye Fed meeting
U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.
LONDON European Union lawmakers will consider toughening up the bloc's cap on bankers' bonuses after lenders have begun softening its impact by awarding extra "allowances" to top up fixed pay.
It is one of the most high-profile rules from the 28-country bloc following public anger over high pay at banks, many of whom were propped up by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The cap, which limits a bonus to no more than fixed salary, or twice that level with shareholder approval, will affect awards for 2014 that will be handed out early next year.
Sharon Bowles, the British Liberal Democrat chair of the European Parliament's influential economic affairs committee, said some lawmakers are complaining the rule is not strict enough.
"We are going to have a discussion on this in committee on Monday night," Bowles told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Matt Scuffham)
U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.