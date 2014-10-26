LONDON Some 25 European banks failed a "stress test" of their capital strength conducted by European authorities.

Under a European Bank Authority healthcheck, 24 banks fell short of a target to hold common equity of 5.5 percent or more of their risk-weighted assets under a stressed 3-year recession scenario, based on their balance sheets at the end of 2013. Any bank falling short of that level needs to take action to get to that target, and the EBA said 14 banks still had work to do at the end of September 2014.

Another bank, Spain's Liberbank, narrowly passed the EBA's target but its capital starting point was deemed to have been below a target set by the European Central Bank for banks in the euro zone.

The following are details released by the EBA on Sunday, including data on banks who narrowly passed and had a common equity capital ratio of less than 6.5 percent under the stressed scenario. (CET1: common equity Tier 1 ratio in percentage of risk-weighted assets; capital shortfall in billions of euros. Source: EBA):

BANK CET1 RATIO CAPITAL UNDER ADVERSE SHORTFALLTEST END-SEPT

AUSTRIA Volksbanken 2.1 0.86

BELGIUM AXA Bank Europe 3.4 0.07 Dexia 5.0 0.34 CYPRUS Bank of Cyprus 1.5 -- Co-operative Central Bank -8.0 -- Hellenic Bank -0.5 0.18 GERMANY Munchener Hypothekenbank 2.9 -- FRANCE crh 5.5 -- GREECE Eurobank -6.4 1.76 National Bank of Greece -0.4 0.93 Piraeus Bank 4.4 -- IRELAND Permanent TSB 1.0 0.85 ITALY Banca Carige -2.4 0.81 Banca Monte dei Paschi -0.1 2.11 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese 3.5 -- Banca Pop Dell'Emilia Romagna 5.2 -- Banca Pop di Milano 4.0 0.17 Banca Pop di Sondrio 4.2 --

Banca Pop di Vicenza 3.2 0.22 Banca Pop Societa Cooperativa 4.7 -- Veneto Banca 2.7 --

PORTUGAL Banco Comercial Portugues 3.0 1.15 SLOVENIA Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor 4.4 0.03 Nova Ljubljanska banka 5.0 0.03

SELECTED 'NARROW' PASSES GERMANY DZ Bank 6.0 HSH Nordbank 6.1 IKB Deutsche Industriebank 6.5 Wustenrot Bank 6.5 ITALY Mediobanca 6.2

PORTUGAL Caixa Geral de Depositos 6.1 SPAIN Liberbank* 5.6

UK Lloyds Banking Group 6.2

