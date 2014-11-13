European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger attends at a news conference at the ECB in Frankfurt October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

STOCKHOLM Banks whose capital fell short in recent European Central Bank health checks have handed in plans to plug these gaps and will receive the ECB's assessment by the end of the year, an ECB policymaker said on Thursday.

"We have received these plans ...on Nov 10, and are now in the process of thoroughly checking them with the aim to provide banks with an assessment before the end of the year," Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said at an event in Stockholm.

Thirteen banks fell short and have given in plans, she said.

