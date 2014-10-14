LONDON Europe's banking watchdog criticized lenders' use of allowances in the face of an impending cap on bonuses, signaling that top bankers in London could face a shake-up in their pay contracts.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is due to publish a report this week on whether quarterly and monthly allowances some banks now give top staff to boost their fixed pay are simply a ploy to blunt the impact of the cap, due to be introduced next year.

The EBA can, as a last resort, directly order banks to stop certain practices and its chairman told an economic affairs committee of Britain's upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday that he had found some allowances problematic.

"We found some problems with the formulation of the role-based allowances because they are very discretionary," Andrea Enria said. "They can be changed at the discretion of firm. In our view ... there are concerns in some of these to qualify as fixed."

The bonus cap is one of the most high-profile rules approved by the EU following public anger over high pay at banks, many of which were propped up by taxpayers in the financial crisis.

Britain, home to most of Europe's high-earning financiers, is taking legal action to stop Europe from restricting bankers' bonuses to no more than their salary or twice that level with shareholder approval.

In the meantime, major banks in London such as Barclays (BARC.L), Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have introduced allowances in response to the impending restrictions.

British regulators have approved the allowances as fixed pay but EU officials believe they are effectively bonuses because they are paid selectively and are limited in duration.

Enria said some allowances are acceptable such as those linked to market conditions in a specific jurisdiction and paid to everyone locally. "So for us they are indeed fixed allowances," he added.

The EBA report will define criteria that defines an allowance as part of fixed or variable pay in order to apply the EU bonus cap properly, he said.

Lawyers expect some banks that have paid allowances will end up having to try and renegotiate pay contracts if the new rules are applied retrospectively.

"If the allowances are not accepted then they will likely become salaries," said Stephane Rambosson, managing partner at Veni Partners, an executive search firm. "Salaries are going to explode."

EXISTENTIAL SEARCH

Enria said there was still a problem with differences in the way regulation is applied within the EU, especially when it comes to phasing in new capital requirements across the bloc, complicating attempts by the EBA and the European Central Bank (ECB) to publish the results of region-wide stress tests this month.

"There is not a single week in which we don't discover areas of flexibility left to national authorities which has led to major differences in the interpretation of the common standards," Enria told the lawmakers.

"This is leading, for instance on the stress test that we will publish at the end of this month, to a lot of challenges in terms of making sure you publish data that are truly comparable."

From November, the ECB becomes the main supervisor for top euro zone lenders, raising concerns in Britain that a single currency area will impose rules on the rest of the EU.

"The risk I see is both the UK and ECB focused on their domestic jurisdictions too much and try to move to a setting in which European rules are loosened and more flexible to adjust for different approaches. If this is the future then we will have a polarization in the single market between different market places," Enria said.

The new powers for the ECB will also create an "existential search" for the EBA to find a worthwhile role that would include ensuring common supervisory practices across all of the European Union, Enria said.

(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Pravin Char)