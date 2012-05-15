LONDON European Union countries and the EU Parliament are approving a law to make banks hold more capital so they can withstand shocks without taxpayer bailouts again.

It turns Basel III, a global bank capital accord, into EU law for implementation from 2013.

Parliament's economic affairs committee held a vote on Monday. Finance ministers from EU states meet on Tuesday to hammer out their position.

Both sides will then meet to thrash out a final law.

WHAT THEY AGREE ON

Basel III's basic requirement that all banks have a capital buffer equivalent to 7 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The need for liquidity buffers made up of government bonds and other assets that can be tapped quickly when a bank faces a sudden funding squeeze.

A leverage ratio to curb excessive lending.

Individual countries should be allowed to force local banks to hold buffers above the Basel minimum because the bank sector is big relative to the economy.

KEY DIFFERENCES

Bonus cap: Parliament has inserted a rule to cap a banker's bonus at no more than their fixed salary. Such a curb has not been discussed by member states.

Parliament says profit derived from using cheap loans from the European Central Bank cannot be used to calculate bonuses. This is absent from member states' discussions.

Systemic risk buffer: The world's top economies have agreed that the 28 biggest banks, such as BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC, must hold up to 2.5 percent more capital than the Basel minimum. Parliament has inserted this accord into its text, a step EU states have yet to take.

Extra buffers: EU states, such as Britain, want national discretion to top up minimum capital buffers to 10 percent or more when they want. The European Parliament will allow this on condition the European Commission, European Systemic Risk Board and the European Banking Authority check if this is justified.

Liquidity buffer: Parliament has inserted more flexibility into what banks must hold in liquidity buffers than currently allowed under Basel III.

Bancassurers: Given more flexibility by parliament over capital than under Basel III.

Shadow banking: Parliament has inserted a rule that will restrict to 25 percent a bank's exposure to any less regulated so-called "shadow bank" that handles credit.

Small businesses: Parliament has proposed banks can set aside 30 percent less capital to cover loans to small companies than required under Basel III, to help the sector.

Trade finance: Parliament has voted through lower capital requirements on trade finance than allowed under Basel III.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

EU states and parliament will start negotiations on a final text that will come into force by January, in line with the Basel accord.

WHAT ELSE IS IN THE WORKS?

The EU's executive European Commission was due to present a draft law on winding down ailing cross-border banks without causing widespread market disruption.

A group led by Finnish central bank chief Erkki Liikanen will report this summer on whether structural reforms are also needed to make banks in the EU safer.

The EC was expected to put forward draft rules in 2013 for regulating shadow banks, based on work being completed by the G20.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Dan Lalor)